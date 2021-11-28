Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of the 2006 Pokémon instalments and exciting new features all held within. Players have been rushing to get hold of all the Pokemon up for grabs and some take more exploration than others to obtain. One such Pokémon is Omanyte and his guide article will take you through the process of how to get Omanyte in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Unlocking the National Dex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Firstly, before you can get Omanyte, you will need to obtain the national dex. This is due to the fact that Omanyte cannot be caught in the wild and has to be obtained via the use of a Fossil instead. To get the National Dex you’ll have to encounter every Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. However, it should be noted that you simply only need to witness them and not actually catch them all in the world. This also goes alongside the fact that you do not need to own both versions of the game to encounter every Pokemon.

While you are working through encountering all of the Pokemon keep a close eye on your Pokedex. When you have completed this task, go to ‘Sandgem Town’ with haste and go to Professor Rowan’s lab. Once inside, speak to the professor and Professor Oak will then give you the National Dex upgrade at the end of the dialogue. Now that you have successfully been given the National Dex, you can now start to obtain Omanyte in the world.

How to get Omanyte in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Since you have the National Dex, it is time to begin the process of obtaining the Pokemon Omanyte. This particular Pokemon can only be gained by extracting/’restoring’ the Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum. In order to get the Helix Fossil, you will need to head into the Grand Underground which you can find the steps about how to access through this article which lists the steps to do so.

Once you have entered the Grand Underground, start exploring around and dig up any fossils and treasures you find and these will shine and flash as yellow VFX in-game which are also marked with a diamond on the minimap itself. When you interact with the treasure spot with your trainer, it will start the digging minigame for you to experience and you will also be able to obtain fossils through this method.

Keep venturing through the Grand Underground’s vast ecosystem and interact with any of the treasure/digging spots that you see until you eventually dig up the Helix Fossil. When you have successfully found and collected it, head to the Oreburgh Mining Museum. There will be a scientist at the front reception desk of the museum, speak to them and you will be able to restore the fossil. After you have restored the Helix Fossil you will be given Omanyte to add to your collection of Pokemon and since you’re enjoying hunting for Pokemon and other items, you could also go for the ‘Dark Pulse TM’ for a new move to utilise.

Will you be obtaining Omanyte in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this month?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.