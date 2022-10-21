From exclusive Championship skins to All Stars and player MVP skins, the Overwatch League has always given players something to look forward to. This year is no exception, as new skins and rewards are revealed, including Home and Away skins for the entire roster in Overwatch 2. Let’s take a closer look to find out what you need to do to get them for free!

How to Get Overwatch 2 League Playoffs Rewards and Skins for Free

From the 30th of October until the 4th of November 2022, players will be able to unlock free Overwatch League skins for all heroes by watching the Overwatch League Playoffs and Grand Finals streams on YouTube. This includes the newcomers in Overwatch 2, which are Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn. There are also other rewards that can be unlocked, such as sprays, profile icons, and name cards.

To be able to receive your rewards, make sure that you have connected your Battle.net account to YouTube. If you haven’t, simply head to your YouTube Settings, select Connections Page, and add your Battle.net account.

Keep in mind that you will receive various skins and collectibles every three hours. So, the longer you watch, the more rewards you will receive! Unfortunately, unlike Twitch Drops, there’s no way of telling the progress of your rewards on YouTube. However, you could always manually check your Hero Gallery in-game to see if you have received them.

All Overwatch 2 League Playoffs Rewards

One of the best things about staying tuned to the Overwatch League is receiving Overwatch League tokens and rewards. The Home and Away skins for all heroes are great, but this time Blizzard went the extra mile by featuring icons, sprays, and a new name card made by community artists.

Here are all the perks that players will be able to receive:

Earn 5 League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Earn 3 Overwatch League home and away skins for every 3 hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko!

Additionally, custom community-designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

These rewards will be available from October 30 to November 40, 2022, throughout the whole week of Playoffs and Grand Finals.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.