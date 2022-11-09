How-to-Get-Petrified-Bone-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

Due to the level of challenge and the cast of incredibly threatening bosses and enemies to face in God of War Ragnarok, you will need to focus on upgrading your armor and weapons from the moment you step foot in the game. Unfortunately, these upgrades come at a cost. Outside the world of Bonded Leather which feels like it sets the basis for armor upgrades, you will need to get familiar with numerous materials which will aid in the upgrade process. Petrified Bone is one of the most common yet valuable resources you will encounter while exploring the nine realms, so read on to find out where you can find it.

Where to Find Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok

Petrified Bone can be found within Coffins and Chests beyond the confines of the beaten path. So, if you are constantly exploring, Petrified Bones can be one of the more accessible resources. They are incredibly useful when it comes to increasing the strength of your items and generally upgrading your weapons, so it’s essential to gather as many as possible whenever you get the chance. Luckily, they are often found within chests, so you shouldn’t be in short supply since Chests and Coffins scatter every inch of the realms.

Outside of locating coffins and chests across the nine realms, God of War Ragnarok has to offer, Petrified Bone is rewarded to any player who faces the Muspelheim Trials, which are challenges every player will face at some point during the game. If you desperately need Petrified Bones, and Chests aren’t giving you the return you need, the Musphelheim Trials are a great thing to participate in, even if they put your skills to the test and are just a gateway to harvesting more resources when needed.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022