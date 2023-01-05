A lot of what makes Overwatch 2 fun is showing off the cosmetics you get. Whether it’s a character skin, a cool spray, a quirky voice line, or something else, there’s so much to collect and show off. One aspect of customization is the player icons you see in matchmaking lobbies. People have all sorts of them, but how do they get them? We can tell you every way how you can get player icons in Overwatch 2.

How to Get Player Icons in Overwatch 2

Here are all the current ways in which you can get player icons:

Battle Pass progression

Whether you chose the free or paid route for the current season’s battle pass, you can earn all sorts of cosmetics, including icons. They are usually based on the battle pass’ current theme.

Hero Icon Challenges

To even see these, go to your Challenges tab in the main menu and go to the Hero tab. Once here, go to the Icons section and you can earn all sorts of Hero-themed icons ranging from winning games with specific characters. This is on the same menu as the Hero Challenges. You can earn two icons per Hero. There are challenges to getting 5 wins with a specific one, followed by getting 10 wins.

Seasonal Events

During certain events, you can get icons for completing challenges pertaining to these said events. While not guaranteed, they are another way in getting additional icons. The Battle for Olympus event doesn’t seem to offer any, but the Lunar New Year event looks to have a rabbit icon.

Twitch/YouTube drops

As part of ongoing campaigns, you can earn all sorts of cosmetics if you watch Overwatch 2 Twitch streams. Icons may not always be part of the lineup. They seem to be more prevalent during the Overwatch League events that are sometimes broadcast on YouTube. As new event schedules come up with new rewards to earn, you can see what kinds of player icons you can receive.

Legacy rewards

If you played the first Overwatch, you probably earned Loot Boxes per level up. Icons occasionally dropped from these. By now, all unopened Loot Boxes would have been opened, granting you all sorts of goodies.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023