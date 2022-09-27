How-to-Get-Radiant-Ore-in-Slime-Rancher-2

Slime Rancher 2 is home to hundreds of resources and materials for players to utilize in one way or another. But a few are much more challenging to get to than those in the starting area. For example, Radiant Ore is an excellent resource for players to access early on. It can open the doors to several opportunities during the game, but its location remains a mystery to many new players. So read on to find out where you can find Radiant Ore for your own crafts.

Where to Find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

Radiant Ore can be predominantly found in Ember Valley, though its spawn locations and rate can be slightly sporadic. However, if you find an outcrop, one rock will usually return two Ore, so if you’re trying to craft the jetpack, you’ll only need to find five outcrops before you can head back to the refinery. It looks like purple crystals embedded in a dark brown rock, so it’s easy to spot. Unfortunately, Radiant Ore cannot be located in any other area, so it’s best to keep running back to Ember Valley daily to test your luck.

However, you can’t just turn up to Ember Valley and pluck it off a rock. After the somewhat tedious process of unlocking Ember Valley, you’ll still need to focus on a few upgrades before you can start farming Radiant Ore. First, you will need to have the Resource Harvester before you can bring the goods home, which is an obstacle to face in itself. Crafting the Resource Harvester requires 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts, which will need to be thrown into the Fabricator to create the new tool.

Radiant Ore has several great uses in Slime Rancher 2, so it’s a great resource to collect when you can and at every opportunity. While it can initially be used to craft the jetpack, it can also upgrade other vital tools during gameplay. It can also help improve your health and energy and, generally, make life on the farm a lot easier.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.