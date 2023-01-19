Lost Ark is an experience that is getting new players starting up their adventures for the first time on a frequent basis and they are deciding which are the best servers to choose in the game, however, when they are in they may start searching for items such as Ship Blueprints. Thankfully the process to get these blueprints isn’t too difficult meaning you will be able to prepare yourself with lovely upgraded ships in no time. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get ship blueprints in Lost Ark.

Getting Ship Blueprints in Lost Ark

In order to get Ship Blueprints you will be able to buy them from Merchant Ships found throughout the world. These are commonly found near the ports of islands that you decide to travel to, be sure to interact with them and you will find likely find some ship blueprints up for sale within their selling lists. It should be noted that although this is one of the most common ways to get Ship Blueprints, they can also be found from the normal Trading Merchants within your Stronghold although it is not a guarantee that they will have Ship Blueprints.

All in all, these are the two most effective ways of obtaining Ship Blueprints in Lost Ark and you will be ready to gather a lot of them as time progresses onwards throughout the experience.

What Are Ship Blueprints Used For in Lost Ark?

Ship Blueprints are simply used to upgrade your ship and allow you to increase aspects such as sailing speeds and more. They definitely tend to be an essential must-have for many players, the more upgraded your ship is, the better you will be able to traverse the world and increase the effectiveness of your ship overall.

While you are hunting for Ship Blueprints, it is worth learning how to obtain a lot of Gienah’s Coins so you are stocked up on them before purchasing anything.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023