Image: Stairway Games

Silver Kelp is a valuable resource in Coral Island used to make and upgrade sprinklers and fertilizers. That said, how do you get Silver Kelp in this game?

Luckily, we know exactly how to get it. In this guide, we’ll show you where and how to get Silver Kelp and the best ways to use it. So, in case you’re wondering how to get Silver Kelp in Coral Island, you just found the guide with all the answers you need.

The Best Ways to Get Silver Kelp in Coral Island

Image: Stairway Games

The two best ways to get Silver Kelp are by cutting it underwater yourself or buying it from Ling’s Lab. However, there are other ways to get this item, too:

Underwater: You can get Silver Kelp from underwater. It’s usually located about 20 to 30 meters under the surface, but you will need a scythe to cut it. Each cut grants you up to 3 units.

You can get Silver Kelp from underwater. It’s usually located about 20 to 30 meters under the surface, but you will need a scythe to cut it. Each cut grants you up to 3 units. Buying from Ling’s Lab: This is by far the easiest way to obtain Silver Kelp if you have the cash to spend. Just to the lab in Starlet Town and talk to the seller in the first room.

This is by far the easiest way to obtain Silver Kelp if you have the cash to spend. Just to the lab in Starlet Town and talk to the seller in the first room. Coffers: If you dig up a coffer on the beach, you might find a Silver Kelp inside.

If you dig up a coffer on the beach, you might find a Silver Kelp inside. Milestone Rewards: Once you have given 80 items to the Museum, you will receive 10 Silver Kelp as a reward.

Related: Coral Island Fishing Guide: Fish Locations and Seasons

In Coral Island, you will be using Silver Kelp for crafting and upgrading sprinklers, but you can also place this item in an extractor to make Silver Kelp Essence, a much more valuable resource. You can also use Silver Kelp to make good fertilizers that grant a higher chance of growing better crops.

So, there you have it. A comprehensive guide to finding and using Silver Kelp in Coral Island. I personally rather go diving whenever I need it, but maybe you’re rich enough to just buy the item at any time. Whatever you decide, have fun doing it!