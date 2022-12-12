How to Get Stars Quickly in Divine Knockout: Fastest Ways to Get Stars Guide

Divine Knockout has a few menus which can take a bit of time to get used to and within one of these menus nestled away, you will discover how you can get stars. It can take some time to actually acquire the stars so knowing quick methods to acquire them will always be of benefit. While others are busy learning if the game has cross-progression, you can be investing your time into hoarding up some stars for use within the shop. This article will take you through how to get stars quickly in Divine Knockout.

Getting Stars Quickly in Divine Knockout

Stars are unlocked by way of leveling up your various unlocked Gods (characters) in the game. Each God has a ‘God Pass’ and through each pass, you can get a total of 2000 stars. These God Passes do not cost real money and instead are just a form of progression for a character. We would recommend that to get stars quickly, level up one God to level two and acquire the first set of 150 stars. When you get those, move on to another God and reach level two with them to acquire another set of 150 stars.

Do this with all the other Gods that you have and you will have a nice bundle of stars built up very quickly. From that point onwards you can work through one particular God and gain the remaining stars you can get from that particular God Pass. Another way to get stars quickly is to get the game for free on Steam before December 14 or on PlayStation Plus this month to get 1000 stars automatically.

Where Can Stars Be Used in Divine Knockout?

You can use all of the stars you have earned in the Star Shop. This has a range of cosmetics for you to purchase, from FX to cards. This is where you will be able to spend your hard-earned stars. It should be noted that to find the Star Shop you can do so by heading to the ‘Shop’ tab on the main menu and then switching the section from Rune Shop to Star Shop when there.

Getting stars in the game is all about leveling your characters similar to how you would in Multiversus with the max character levels. There is a lot to learn about each God so this will keep you busy for a while.

Divine Knockout is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022