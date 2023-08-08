How to Get the Deceit Long Gun in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 has a large variety of guns, some with incredible power, built for the endgame. One of the best long guns in the game is the Deceit Long Gun, so it’s essential to know how to acquire it. This guide will cover getting the Deceit Long Gun in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Deceit Long Gun in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 players can get the Deceit Long Gun by defeating Faelin in the Beatific Palace of Losomn. You can get to this level easily by having your starting location as the Palace Courtard. After going through various levels in Losomn (dungeons marked with main quest exclamation points) and having collected the two masks required for the large door in Beatific Palace, you can challenge Faelin to a fight.

When you place the two masks into the door, the light-colored side of the pedestal on the floor must face the door. The light side will result in Faelin being on the other side, while the dark side will result in Faerin.

Once switching to the pedestal to the light side, head inside the door and challenge Faelin to a fight. After defeating the boss, you will be rewarded with the Imposter’s Heart Crafting Material, the material required to craft the Deceit Long Gun in Ward 13. Head to Ava McCabe and trade in the Imposter’s Heart for the Deceit Long Gun!

Deceit Long Gun Mod and Mutator

The Deceit Long Gun comes equipped with a Mod called Ouroboros. The Ouroboros Mod “conjures 3 sword fragments that encircle the wielder for 30 seconds. Performing a melee lets loose a fragment that drains the blood of targets, causing all attacks from Deceit to register as Weakspot hits for a short period. Charge Melee Attacks fires all remaining fragments at once.”

The Mod power requirement for the Deceit Long Gun is 1,440. The gun doesn’t come equipped with a Mutator, so you’ll need to add one by purchasing them from Dwell in Ward 13. Players can also get Mutators in the world as Aberrations drop them when killed.

