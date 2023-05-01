How to Get the Party Saber in Jedi Survivor

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lets you customize Cal Kestis’ lightsaber in various ways, with the ability to change the color of the lightsaber’s blade being most players’ favorite. Most lightsaber colors are available from the start, but some have to be unlocked, including the multicolored Party Saber. For those hoping to bring some festive light into an oppressed galaxy, here’s how to get the Party Saber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Unlock the Party Saber In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Much like the red lightsaber, you have to complete the story campaign in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and start New Journey+ before you can use the Party Saber. After you’ve begun a new game on New Journey+, you’ll have to complete the game’s introductory mission on Coruscant and get to the Mantis starship that serves as Cal and his crew’s home. From there, you can head to the Mantis’ workbench and swap out Cal’s blue blade for the Party Saber. Here’s a summary of what to do to get the Party Saber.

Complete the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and watch the credits roll .

. Start a new game on New Journey+ .

. Complete the first level until you get back at the Mantis .

. After the workbench functionality is unlocked, go to it and change your lightsaber color to Party.

Unlike every other lightsaber blade in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Party Saber doesn’t have a set color. Instead, the Party Saber’s color will be different every time it is unsheathed, with it capable of turning into one of the ten other lightsaber colors available in the game.

Like every other lightsaber customization in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, equipping the Party Saber doesn’t impact how the lightsaber works in combat. However, the simple joy of not knowing what color your lightsaber will be when you ignite it can make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s more challenging enemy and boss encounters a little more enjoyable.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023