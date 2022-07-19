Stray has just been released today and thousands of people are beginning to play through everything that this adorable game has to offer them. Many people will be working their way through the trophy list and ensuring that they prepare themselves for everything they need to do during their playthrough in order to get the achievements that they are looking for. One particular achievement that is a bit of a sneaky one is the Productive Day achievement. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about how to get the Productive Day achievement in Stray.

Getting the Productive Day Achievement in Stray

In order to get this achievement, you will need to sleep for one real-world hour as the cat. There are places within the game where you can interact with somewhere soft to sleep. In order to get the achievement, just interact with one of these places and then leave the game running for an hour. This is a real-world hour so be sure to remember that. While your feline companion is getting some rest, you can do whatever else you have to do in your life while they are getting some much-needed sleep. Being that adorable, what cat wouldn’t need that sleep?

After you have waited an hour and the cat has been asleep, the achievement will pop and you will happily have gotten the Productive Day achievement which is a silver trophy for PlayStation players. In terms of the best place to go to and sleep, in Chapter 4 named The Slums, when you are near Morusque, you can sleep on a small comfy area next to them. This is one of the ideal places to go to and get this achievement quickly as it is quite early on in the experience.

Stray is available now for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2022