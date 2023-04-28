How to Get the Rambler’s Reach Stables Chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Early in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can come across a chest at the Rambler’s Reach stables on Koboh that seems like it’d be super easy to get. Unfortunately, the opposite is true. It’s a frustrating thing to accept for completionists that need to open every chest and find every piece of Priorite before moving on to the next area, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires you to come back much later with an all-new set of skills before you can snag this reward.

How to Get the Stables Chest on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There are two things you need before you can access the chest in the Rambler’s Reach stables. The first requirement is a mount. Thankfully, you unlock the ability to tame and ride a Nekko just a few hours into the game. If you can’t ride Nekkos yet, just continue with the main story on Koboh until Cal unlocks them.

Once you have a Nekko, ride it to the front entrance of the stables. Then, double jump off of the Nekko’s back to reach the second-story window. This will grant you access to the upper level of the stables and bring you one step closer to the treasure.

Once you’re up there, you can snag a piece of Priorite to your left. That’s all you can get for now though, because there’s one more roadblock preventing you from reaching the chest until much later in the game.

You can walk over to the corner of the stables with the chest, but you won’t be able to drop down to it because there’s a large piece of metal blocking your path. All you’ll get at this point is a sad “beep woo” from BD-1 since you need a special force power that’s unlocked in the second half of the game.

To remove this metal blockade, you have to progress through the main story until Cal unlocks Slam and Lift. These abilities allow you to raise and lower previously inaccessible platforms throughout the entire game, meaning there’s a ton of backtracking to do once you unlock them. They’re unlocked on Koboh, but not until much, much later in the game.

Cal learns Slam and Lift when he finally explores the Lucrehulk ship wreckage on Koboh in the second half of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. More specifically, this happens on your third visit to Koboh. You’ll have to finish the first landing on Koboh, complete the first mission on Jedha, return to Koboh and its moon after that, and then finally complete the second part of the Jedha storyline before you’ll reach this point in the story. If you’re trying to get this chest within the first few hours of the game, you’ve still got a long way to go.

Once you’ve gotten all of the necessary abilities, however, accessing the chest is as simple as reaching the second story of the stables and then lifting the metal hatch out of the way. Then, you can drop down to the chest and receive your reward.