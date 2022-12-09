Vampire Survivors has numerous passive items that will let you get an upper edge over your enemies. One of these is the Stone Mask and getting it can take a small amount of time in order to find. While some players are busy gathering some of the other best items in the game, many have been working on getting this specific item instead. This article will take you through exactly how to get the Stone Mask in Vampire Survivors.

Getting the Stone Mask in Vampire Survivors

In order to get the Stone Mask you will have to get to the Inlaid Library stage. Thankfully, this is only the second stage in the entire game so you won’t have to worry too much about it taking a while to unlock. All you have to do is reach level 20 with a character and the Inlaid Library will be unlocked for you to go forth and start the process of finding the Stone Mask.

The mask can be found within this stage on the east side of the area. If you are searching pretty close to the top of the screen then you will find the Stone Mask in no time. It is nestled away in between some indented bookshelves and is on the floor in front of a table with books on it. The mask will be floating so it’s nice and easy to quickly identify for your collection. Once you have spotted it, make your way to it and pick it up. The Stone Mask is now yours.

What Does the Stone Mask Do in Vampire Survivors?

The Stone Mask’s main purpose and the passive trait is that your character will earn 10 percent more coins which is an excellent ability to have. Not only that but you will get +10 percent in greed and it can evolve the weapon, Gatti Amari, into Viscious Hunger. Time to use the best characters in the game with the Stone Mask.

Vampire Survivors is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mac, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022