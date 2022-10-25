The Best Characters in Vampire Survivors, Ranked

If you’re looking for an endless amount of fun to be had, Vampire Survivors is something that you’ll need to get your claws on right away. You’ll need to make sure that you’re ready and prepared for countless hordes of enemies making their way at you, no matter if you’re stuck in the Mad Forest, or somehow have gotten yourself locked inside of a Dairy Plant.

No matter which character you decide to pick, you’re going to have fun finding the best weapons and items that will push your skills to the next level. However, if you’re looking for a way to blow off some steam, you’ll want to work your way toward unlocking any of these amazing characters on our list, as you’ll be able to smash through enemies faster and more effectively than ever before.

Top 5 Best Vampire Survivors Characters

No matter who you choose, you may find that the first few rounds are nothing more than a cakewalk. If you put in the time and work, however, you’ll be able to unlock some amazing characters that can let you slice through your foes like a hot knife through butter. These are going to be some of the best characters that you can use in the game, no matter what your skill level is.

1. The Mask Of Red Death

Starting off the round with the Death Spiral, you’ll find that you need to work hard to unlock this former Boss Character. Thankfully, he isn’t one of those kinds of bosses that suddenly isn’t good when you unlock him, as he can swipe down enemies with a single blow. You’ll find that the work needed to destroy him is worth your effort once you unlock this fearsome foe.

2. Poppea Pecorina

If you’re looking for a way to ensure your survival, Poppea is going to be your go-to gal for this adventure. Gaining an extra Duration point every time you level up, you’ll have no problem surviving the horde that is trying to destroy you. If you’ve put the time into leveling up the Song of Mana, you’ll be unstoppable in no time. Make sure that you’re working towards evolving your weapons quickly.

3. Pugnala Provola

Looking much like everyone’s favorite witchy lead, Pugnala has the potential to fly you to the moon. While lean, mean, and just a little bit green, you’ll be able to increase your Might as you continue to level up. Being able to scale your power alongside your level is great, especially when it comes to some of the more powerful enemies that the game can throw your way later in the round.

4. Giovanna Grana

The witch is back in town. You’re going to need to find and open her coffin if you’re looking to take advantage of one of the best weapons in the game, the Gatti Amari. Gaining points from being able to utilize nature’s murder machines as her power, you’ll also find that she’s quite formidable in her abilities. An excellent choice all around, no matter what kind of player you are.

5. Dommario

This is going to be your best choice if you’re looking for a little challenge with your overpowered character. While he starts with an immediate boost to his Duration and Projectile Speed, you’ll need to work on increasing your footwork since he starts with a -40 Movement Speed. However, with the King’s Bible on your side, you’ll be able to survive the waves that draw in ever closer.

Now that you’re ready to survive any battle, make sure that you’re checking out our Vampire Survivors Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out how to unlock all stages in the game, the best way to unlock all Secret Characters, and all of the best weapons in the game!

Vampire Survivors is available now on PC.