Vampire Survivors: Best Characters and Builds for Mad Forest

If you’re looking to live a long and prosperous life in Vampire Survivors, you’re going to want to learn the stages and enemies like the back of your hand. Sometimes, you’ll have Luck on your side and you’ll be able to make it to the end of a round without an issue. Other times, you’re going to need to hope that your character is fast enough to make it out of there alive.

If you have a basic idea of the best character and build for each of the stages, however, you’ll have a better chance of survival than ever before. Let’s dive into the Mad Forest and find out which character suits this area the best, and what kind of weapons you should be looking to bring into the battle for your life.

Who Should You Choose For The Mad Forest In Vampire Survivors?

While there is a long list of characters to choose from, plenty of them are going to be locked behind your progress in the game. Since the Mad Forest is the first level that the game has to offer, you’re going to have a bit more limited list to choose from. In this case, you should bring someone like the smelly old man Poe into the battle, as his Garlic is going to help you survive the lower waves with ease.

As you continue through the game and continue to fight off hordes of enemies, make sure that you’re ready to take on the Dairy Plant. The Mad Forest is a great starting point in your adventure, as you’ll need to continue refining your skills as you work through the levels available to you.

What Weapons & Items Should You Utilize In The Mad Forest?

If you’re a defensive player, Poe is a great choice off of the bat, because you’ll be able to stave off the first round of bats that are flying your way with ease. However, you’ll want to pump up your Garlic a bit before the more powerful waves of enemies come into play. You’ll also be able to find excellent items like Laurel, which will help you deal with being surrounded by enclosing you within a shield.

However, if you’re trying to cause as much damage as possible to those around you while you’re roaming the field, you’re going to want to focus on your offensive capabilities. Keeping up your Garlic level through this first stage is important, because not only does it cause a fair amount of damage to your foes, but it will also bounce them backward a touch. This gives you a chance to escape if things get hairy.

If you’re looking to survive this first round without succumbing to your injuries, you’ll want to focus on these weapons, in particular, to ensure that you can live to see another day:

Kings Bible Provides a great AoE boost to your character, keeping them back further than ever.

Santa Water While the drops may be random, you’ll be able to keep enemies further away from you.

Duplicator Farm for this as quickly as possible, so you can keep yourself alive longer with multiple projectiles.

Magic Wand When paired with the Duplicator , you’ll soon have the casting abilities of a machine gun.

Laurel Gives your character a shield, and a chance to run away if you find yourself surrounded.

Axe Keeping this near the end of your items, you’ll find that it comes in handy to clear a path if needed.

Cross While its direction is random, its true power lies in the boomerang effect it brings to the table.

Garlic Get your Garlic level as high as possible as early as possible, and you’ll bounce lower-tier enemies away from you.

Lightning Ring When paired with the Duplicator , you’ll have the power of the skies at your hand. Great for destroying hordes of enemies.



Now that you’re ready to jump back into your favorite survival simulator, make sure to check out our Vampire Survivors Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out how to unlock the Randomazzo, the easiest way to unlock all of the available stages, and some of the best mods available. If you’re an achievement hunter, you’re going to need some help with this one.

Vampire Survivors is available now on PC.