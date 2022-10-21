As you cut your way through hordes of different enemies in Vampire Survivors, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on various weapons and items that can help change the game in fundamental ways. One of these items is the Randomazzo, a special item that will allow you to unlock a completely new system called the Arcana Cards that can help you amplify the challenge.

But, if you’re looking to unlock the Randomazzo, and unlock a few different achievements along the way, you’ll want to make sure that you know exactly where you’re going and what you need to do to get your hands on it. Let’s dive right in and find out how to unlock the Randomazzo, and continue forward in your quest to become the ultimate survivor!

How To Unlock The Randomazzo In Vampire Survivors – Where To Search

As you play throughout the game and start unlocking new stages, you’ll want to ensure you’re ready to take on the Gallo Tower as soon as you unlock it. Once you have, pick your favorite character in the game and get to eliminating as many foes as you can. You’ll be able to get into the Gallo Tower by reaching Level 60 in the Dairy Plant.

While you’re on your rampage against the undead, you’re going to want to travel to the north as quickly as possible. As you work towards the top of this stage, fighting off foes every step of the way, you’ll come across a Relic on the ground. Once you have picked this relic up, you’ll unlock the Randomazzo, which enables the unlocking and activation of Arcanas.

What Are Arcanas In Vampire Survivors?

Arcanas are special modifiers that will allow you the chance to change how your run goes. You’ll be able to tweak and change just about everything, from the amount of damage a specific weapon does, to the amount that your character can heal when they find a Floor Chicken.

However, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready and prepared to activate these cards by either Surviving for 11 minutes and killing a Powerful foe. These enemies will drop a special chest that will contain four random cards that you’ll be able to utilize to your advantage and give you the chance to make this the greatest run of your Vampire Survivors career.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022