Divine Knockout has a range of skins for Gods which keep the experience fresh and now even YouTuber ‘TimTheTatman’ has made an appearance in the game which players have been noticing. If you are just starting up your journey in the game and working out how to get stars quickly then unfortunately that will not help you too much with getting this specific skin. This article will take you through how to get the TimTheTatman Hercules Skin in Divine Knockout.

Getting the TimTheTatman Hercules Skin

First and foremost, to get the skin you will have to buy the ‘TimTheTatman Bundle’ to get the skin. In order to do this, go to the main menu and navigate to the shop section. When there you will be able to find a big box with ‘TimTheTatman Bundle’ written on it and a picture of the skin on it among some of the other items included within the Bundle. Simply select it and you will be taken to the Bundle’s custom screen. It contains all of the following items and cosmetics.

TimTheTatman Hercules Skin

Kevin Takes Flight Card

TimTheTatman Logo Crater

Stack of Waffles Emote

TimTheTatman Avatar

The Bundle itself costs 1800 Runes which is an in-game currency you have to buy with real cash. It will likely be cheaper in your respective currency for you to buy two sets of 1000 Runes ($9.99) if you are planning to get the TimTheTatman skin for Hercules. Although buying the set of 2750 Runes could also be an option for you.

Is There Any Way to Get the TimTheTatman Hercules Skin for Free?

Unfortunately, there is currently not any way to get the TimTheTatman Hercules Skin for free. This means that the bundle is your only way of getting to play as the well-known YouTuber. Thankfully the bundle does contain a few extra items and an emote which means there are certainly some more reasons to get the bundle if you were thinking about it.

In the meantime, you can get back into the game and begin leveling up the Hercules God if you are wanting to get experience with the character before you get the bundle. You could even opt to take advantage of the cross-progression in the game when you know how to set it up.

Divine Knockout is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022