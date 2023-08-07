Image: Gunfire Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Acquiring the Tranquil Heart Relic in Remnant 2 is time-consuming and requires dedication. This powerful relic is hard to get because it requires rolling the correct location in your playthrough and obtaining a well-hidden item. Keep reading to learn how to get the Tranquil Heart Relic in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Tranquil Heart Relic in Remnant 2

Players must first find the Tormented Heart Relic in Remnant 2 to get the Tranquil Heart Relic. After acquiring the Tormented Heart Relic, players can trade in the Tormented Heart to Nimue, who will provide the Tranquil Heart in return. In the next section, we will discuss how to get the Tormented Heart.

How to Get the Tormented heart in Remnant 2

Image: Gunfire Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get the Tormented Heart by sacrificing the Override Pin to the Nightweaver’s web in the Morrow Parish Sanitorium of Losomn. The Override Pin is found in a nameless tower in the Timeless Horizon area of N’Erud. In the image below, you’ll find my yellow marker, indicating where I found the Override Pin in the Timeless Horizon.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you will find a glowing red item on the floor which is the Override Pin. Here is an image of what this quest item looks like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting the Override Pin, you must take this quest item to the Morrow Parish Sanitorium in Losomn. There’s a chance you won’t roll Morrow Parish Sanitorium and Timeless Horizon in the same playthrough, meaning you’ll have to reroll the campaign until you do. This is very frustrating, considering rerolling will cause you to lose the Override Pin since it’s a quest item, meaning you’ll have to acquire it again.

Head to the basement of Morrow Parish Sanitorium and interact with the Nightweaver’s Web. Give the Nightweaver’s Web the Override Pin and in return, the web will reward you with the Tormented Heart Relic. Now it’s time to get the Tranquil Heart Relic.

Bring the Tormented Heart Relic to Nimue, and one of her crafting options (which generally would be a question mark) will be the Tranquil Heart. Trade the Tormented Heart for the Tranquil Heart, and there you go!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Tranquil Heart Relic Effects

The Tranquil Heart grants 2 health regeneration per second. When used, it doubles all health regeneration for 15 seconds. This is a significant buff, as the relic will constantly heal your character as the health regeneration is passive. 2 health regeneration may seem low, but in a game as challenging as Remnant 2, the smallest amount of health can make all the difference whether you survive a boss fight.

