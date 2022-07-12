Warframe has fans playing through the experience each day and as always players are gathering resources to build what they need from the foundry. Some will be focused on crafting all of the weapons that are available but most will likely be wanting to craft as many Warframes as possible. One particular Warfame that you may want to add to your collection is the pixie-inspired frame that certainly can inflict a devastating amount of damage with one of her abilities named Razorwing. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Titania in Warframe.

Getting Titania in Warframe

In order to get Titania, you will need to craft the three components from the blueprints for her. These are the Systems Blueprint, Chassis Blueprint, and the Neuroptics Blueprint. You will also need three Orokin Cells, the Titania Blueprint, and 25,000 credits. You will be able to get all the main components from Titania’s quest which is named ‘The Silver Grove’. You can start the quest from your Orbiter at the left desk console in your cockpit of the ship.

It is an optional quest although since you will get the opportunity to get the blueprints for Titania; it is absolutely worth it. You will need to first complete The Second Dream quest before you get access to The Silver Grove quest so be sure to complete that as quickly as possible to get started with gathering what you need for Titania. Both quests are excellent and enjoyable! When you have all of the resources you need for crafting the blueprints and components, you can go back to your Foundry on the Orbiter and begin building all of it. Once you build Titania from their main blueprint you will have access to them.

If you aren’t wanting to spend a lot of time gathering resources you can also purchase Titania for platinum or also trade with other players for their component blueprints.

Warframe is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.