If you are an Elden Ring player who is running all over the map trying to find all the hidden spots and little intricacies of the Lands Between, finding this spot will scratch that itch like no other. This little town of Jarburg has friendly jar mobs that walk around all over the town. Getting to this spot is no easy feat. In this guide, we will show you how to get to Jarburg in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Jarburg Location

Jarburg is in the Liurnia region. Reaching the destination is relatively simple once you know where to look. First, head east until you have reached the Cairn Study Hall Tower. Then, go south of the tower until you have gotten to the eastern cliffs looking down. Once you have made it to the cliffs, you will see platforms going down along the cliffside.

These platforms can be tricky if you have not done many of the jumping puzzles throughout Elden Ring with Torrent. Be sure you have the skills that it takes to reach the bottom of the cliffside. By using these platforms along the edge of the cliff, you can make your way down to the ground below. This is where Jarburg is.

Jarburg is a hidden location full of useful consumable and reusable items and non-aggressive jar enemies. However, if you get too close to these enemies, they will attack you.

Jarburg is also the former home of the giant jar Alexander. If you have done his questline, you learn that he once lived in Jarburg. Last, the Diallos questline wraps up in Jarburg after he has left the Volcano Manor. Speak with Diallos in Jarburg to complete his quest with the help of the Jar Bairn NPC.

Jarburg is one of the few spots in all of Elden Ring where you are not always watching your back for something to kill you. So, take your time in this area and enjoy your mini-vacation before returning to the unforgiving Lands Between in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.