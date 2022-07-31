How to Get Vanguard Zombies Weapon Skins in Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard certainly has a lot of challenges to complete and a lot of modes to enjoy playing through, whether that be in the zombies mode or simply playing through the various modes within the multiplayer. There are also a lot of camos to unlock and with the ability for camos to be equipped in Warzone from the main game, there are a lot of people who enjoy working through challenges to get as many camos as possible. This guide article will take you through how to get the Call of Duty: Vanguard zombie weapon skins unlocked for Warzone.

Getting the Vanguard Zombies Weapon Skins and Bringing Them to Warzone

There are a few skins that you will be wanting to unlock. Firstly, there is the Golden Viper weapon camo. This can be unlocked by completing all of the other 10 weapon camo challenges for that weapon. Afterward, you may want to work your way towards getting the Plague Diamond camo which will be much tougher to obtain. You will have to get the Golden Viper camo on every weapon in each weapon class which is certainly a lot of work but will certainly be worth it.

Finally, the other camo is the Dark Aether camo which again will require you to unlock the Plague Diamond camo on every weapon in each weapon class. These two camos will be likely to be the most time-consuming. When you have the camos that you want for Warzone, you’ll be happy to know that you can just load up Warzone and your camos will be there for you to equip the camos on those that you have the skins unlocked for. Time to get busy with the latest Warzone season with the fancy zombies camos!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.