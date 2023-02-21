How To Get Worm Food In Terraria

Image: Re-Logic

As harmless as it sounds to get some worm food, in Terraria it leads to finding a huge boss. The Eater of Worlds is a giant worm that can only be destroyed once it is summoned after a player either destroys three Shadow Orbs, or creates worm food. If you’re up for fighting this big baddie, all you have to do is have the appropriate items to craft worm food and find the correct altars.

Creating Worm Food in Terraria

Image: Re-Logic

Going through the process of crafting the worm food is definitely the easiest part of the whole process. All it takes is 30 vile powders and 15 rotten chunks. For the vile powder, you can choose to either purchase it from Dryad or craft five at a time with one vile mushroom. The rotten chunks are dropped from Eaters of Souls, Corruptors, and Devourers.

Where is the Dryad Merchant Located?

There are specific achievements you have to reach before you will be able to find the Dryad to purchase from. Once you have an empty house and have defeated either the Eye of Cthulhu, Brain of Cthulhu, Skeletron, Lepus, or a different Eater of Worlds, he will spawn in the jungle. One vile powder from the Dryad is one silver coin, so you will need 30 if you need to purchase all of the vile powders you need.

Where to Find Eater of Souls, Corruptors, and Devourers?

The best place to find Eaters of Souls, Corruptors, and Devourers in Terraria is in The Corruption. All of these enemies randomly spawn. Eater of Souls come from Ebonstone, Corrupt grass, Purple Ice, Ebonsand (hardened or not), and Ebonsandstone and have three potential sizes. Corruptors are a common enemy that only spawns when playing in Hardmode. Devourers are creatures that come out to fight at night, or anytime if you’re far enough into the chasms.

Once you have all the ingredients you must find either a Demon Altar or Crimson Altar. These are crafting stations that randomly spawn inside the world, they cannot be created. Make sure the altar you find is inside the Corruption, the Eater of Worlds won’t spawn otherwise. All that’s left is to try and survive the fight and gather your materials when the battle is won.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023