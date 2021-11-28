The Electric-type legendary bird Zapdos is among the best Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, thanks to its powerful attacks and adaptability when in combat. With that said, we will now tell you how to get Zapdos in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can show all the true might of the Kanto legendary bird.

How to Get Zapdos in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for all currently playing Brilliant Diamond, as, just as Suicune, Raikou, and Entei are Brilliant Diamond exclusives, Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos can only be found on Pokémon Shining Pearl. With that out of the way, Shining Pearl players can get Zapdos by heading towards Ramanas Park, an area only available after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get the National Pokédex, which is given to players after they pay a visit to Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing their Sinnoh Pokédex.

Once you get access to the area, head there and exchange your Mysterious Shards for three Kanto Slates. After getting the slates, you need to go to the outside area of the Park and head to the Kanto Room. Once in the room, place all the slates on the pedestal. Zapdos will be unlocked after you defeat both Moltres and Articuno. To recap, here’s how to get the legendary bird in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Head to Ramanas Park.

Exchange your Mysterious Shards for three Kanto Slates.

Go to the Kanto Room.

Place the first slate and face Moltres.

Place the second slate and face Articuno.

Place the third slate.

Battle and capture Zapdos.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.