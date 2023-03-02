Image: Intercept Games

Kerbal Space Program 2 has plenty of mods for people to try out and enhance their game even further so the question of how to actually use them appears quite often. At the initial stage of the Early Access launch, players were wondering if the game would actually have mod support it does indeed. This article will take you through how to install and run mods in Kerbal Space Program 2.

Installing Mods in Kerbal Space Program 2

In order to install mods for Kerbal Space Program 2 you will have to first install a custom mod loader — this is so that the process is much easier for you. One of the best custom mod loaders to have is the one named Space Warp which can be found through this link. There will also be information present about a ‘BepInEx’ plugin on the page and it is compatible with a lot of other mods too.

Begin downloading the Space Warp mod loader and make sure the extraction location is in your folder of the game which has the execution file. This will be named ‘KSP2_x64’ in the main folder. When you have extracted the Space Warp folder it will create a Mods folder within it. From there you can extract or drag any mod folder you download into the area. This will let you open and run mods.

Make sure to have antivirus software installed before downloading any mods and/or the mod loader for your own safety.

How to Find Mods for Kerbal Space Program 2

Some of the best places to find mods for Kerbal Space Program 2 are on the Spacedock website and the Kerbal Space Program forums in the Mod Discussions area. Over time places such as Nexus Mods will also begin to gain some mods for people to download. It is worth keeping an eye on other sites such as that but don’t risk downloading mods from any site which seems like a scam.

All in all, you will be able to find a lot of mods cropping up for Kerbal Space Program 2 on a frequent basis and there is a deep passion from the community for creating these mods. It is understandable why given the fact that mods will always be a major part of many communities.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023