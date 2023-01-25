Does Forspoken Have Mods? Best Mods Explained

Forspoken players will likely be spending a lot of their time hunting enemies around on the field and some of those players may be searching for some mods to improve their experience even more. If you have the steelbook version of the game or the regular disc version of the game, you won’t be able to get any mods on consoles. PC players of course may be wondering if there are mods for them to use. This article will explain to you if there are any Forspoken mods.

Are There Any Forspoken Mods?

There are no official mods for Forspoken that the developers have released. Unlike games such as Skyrim where mods are added on a frequent basis by the community — and even Bethesda with Creation Club Content — Forspoken has no official modding system. However, there are indeed mods created by the community for the game so you can rest assured that you will likely find some mods for the experience to appear over time.

Notably, some of these mods may not be the safest and should be taken with caution and safety by having an Antivirus installed when deciding to get them. Nexus Mods does not currently have any mods for Forspoken so when you’re finding mods from random places around the internet, be safe.

Best Forspoken Mods

For the time being, the WeMod Forspoken Trainer has been getting the most attention and will allow you to get one-hit kills and infinite health, and more. It is a great little addition to have if you are someone who enjoys using mods in your favorite games. Once again though, make sure to only install this mod through the link in the official WeMod YouTube video’s description linked above.

Apart from the WeMod trainer, it can be difficult to find any suitable mods for Forspoken at the time of writing, however, that is not to say that there won’t be some better mods that arrive sooner rather than later. All in all, no matter what platform you are playing Forspoken on, you can still enjoy all of the story chapters from each section.

Forspoken is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023