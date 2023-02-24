When Will Kerbal Space Program 2 Have Mods?

Image: Intercept Games

Kerbal Space Program 2 fulfills the dreams of wannabe rocket scientists and chaos fanatics alike and mods can help assist with this in any game. Of course, with a delay to this game in the past it is no surprise that there will be even more people waiting to hop into everything that it offers. This article will explain when there will be Kerbal Space Program 2 mods.

When Are Mods Available for Kerbal Space Program 2?

In an official form of communication, Private Division had said the following: “We expect modders to dig into KSP2 on day one.” This is a clear indicator that mods will be present in the game on a large scale and furthermore tells us that mods will be an imminent arrival to the experience even in early access. The team will continue to work on any improvements for modding which shows great developer support.

There will likely be a high amount of mods on the way so keeping a close eye on places such as Nexus Mods will be a benefit to you. Time will tell exactly how much more polished the mods will be for Kerbal Space Program 2 but it is certainly going to be interesting to find out.

Does Kerbal Space Program Have Mods?

The first Kerbal Space Program did indeed have a variety of mods for people to use — it was a key exciting component of the game’s community overall. From general tweaks and improvement mods to full-blown new features; there was always something interesting to find. The developers have taken note of this it appears from everything we have been told so far.

The exact question of when mods will appear is all based on who actually creates a mod first for the game so it is just a matter of waiting to see them pop up. Or you could even create a mod yourself which would make you the very first person to add a mod for Kerbal Space Program 2.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023