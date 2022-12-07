How to install BepInEx Mod in Valheim

As every gamer knows, the modding community has been growing through various games. One of the bigger games that involve mods is Valheim, and with so many options to choose from, it can take time to manage all of them. BepInEx is a perfect program for managing all your mods and can be installed onto computers quickly. This guide will walk you through how to install BepInEx so you can enjoy all the game’s mods.

Steps to Install BepInEx for Valheim

BepInEx helps players navigate through their mods without closing out of their game. In other words, with this program, mods can be removed or added to the game by simply dragging and dropping folders into a folder. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the official website for BepInEx Click on the manual download shown on the main page. Next, open your Valheim installation folder by going into your Steam library and right-clicking on the game. Go to properties, click local files and then browse. Open the BepInEx file you just downloaded Open BepInEX_Valheim folder shown. Copy everything that comes up into your Steam Valheim folder. Click “Replace the files in the destination.” Re-open the game and see the new BepInEx indicator in the left-hand corner.

How to Use BepInEX

To use mods with BepInEX, you will need to follow a few more steps below:

Open the Valheim installation folder Next, Open the BepInEx folder Next, open the plugins folder Download the mod you would like to see in your game. Copy the mods .dll files into the plugins folder Go back to the Valheim installation folder. Go to the config folder to config your desired mod.

The best time to add mods is now, considering Valheim has recently been updated with a new biome called the Mistlands. This new expansion adds Marble, a new crafting material, and a new pickaxe! Before collecting those new items, check out our guide on how to increase FPS and performance for the game.

Valheim is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022