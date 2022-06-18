How to Invite to Guild in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has gained immense popularity and players have been enjoying everything that the game offers them. Whether they are slicing their way through the enemies, leveling up, or simply being in awe of the magnificent environments throughout; there is always something to do throughout the experience. Of course, for those of you who prefer to have a large group to be a part of when playing an MMO then you may want to join or create your own guild. If you choose the path of creating your own guild, you will likely want to know how to actually invite other players to your Lost Ark Guild and this guide article will explain everything you need to know about that process.

Inviting Other Players to a Lost Ark Guild

In order to invite other people to the guild you are a part of within Lost Ark, there are a few steps you will have to go through. When you are in your Guild menu (which can be quickly accessed by pressing Alt+U), navigate to the ‘Guildmates’ menu and when you are in that section you will be able to observe a ‘Guild Invite’ box at the bottom right of the menu. Press on this and you will now be able to invite others of your choosing to the guild.

Of course, you will be able to search for their name through this process so don’t worry about them not being online at the time you are wanting to invite them. You will be able to invite them at any time you want when you can access this menu which is ideal for quickly inviting a lot of people.

Time to get some guild activity nights set up for entertainment and a whole lot of enjoyment! With luck, Lost Ark may be available on Console at some point in the future and if cross-play was an option, it would mean that you could likely invite players you’d like from console to your guild equally.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.