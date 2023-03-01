Image: Niantic

Pokemon GO launched many years ago, changing how mainstream media view the gaming industry. This new and innovative title developed by Niantic has captivated hundreds of thousands of gamers worldwide. Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you have played or heard about this game. Logging out of Pokemon GO may seem like an impossible task for many, but we will show you how to do it without any issues, so get ready to learn how to log out of Pokemon GO.

How to Log Out of Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO changed how many players interacted with the outside world. Many hardcore gamers were used to having their adventures by themselves in the comfort of their living room or bedroom, but since Niantic released Pokemon GO, this has changed for most fans of the franchise. If you are looking to log out of your Pokemon GO, you will need to follow the next steps:

Launch Pokemon GO.

Tap the Pokeball icon at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu.

Tap the Sign-Out button.

Tap Yes when the game asks you if you are sure about signing out of the game.

That’s all players need to do to log out of Pokemon GO. Many mobile games make it hard for players to log out of the game or delete their accounts, but Pokemon GO is not one of them. Niantic makes it easy for players to either delete or sign out of their accounts.

Mobile gaming developers sometimes resource to sketchy tactics to keep players in the game but; Pokemon GO has retained its player base by giving players what they want while improving and releasing community events to spice up the gameplay loop and attract new players who love the Pokemon franchise.

Mobile gaming developers sometimes resource to sketchy tactics to keep players in the game but; Pokemon GO has retained its player base by giving players what they want while improving and releasing community events to spice up the gameplay loop and attract new players who love the Pokemon franchise.

Pokemon GO is still going strong in the gaming industry, cementing itself as one of the most-played augmented reality games out there.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023