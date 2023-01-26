Making a delicious ham sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a great way to boost your party’s stats. With the right ingredients, you can create a sandwich that will increase the chances of encountering, catching, and completing Tera Raid battles for certain types of Pokemon in the wild. So, if you’re wondering how to make this practical, mouth-watering treat, here’s how to make a ham sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to Make a Ham Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First, you’ll need to have the necessary ingredients. To make a ham sandwich, you’ll need one slice of ham, bacon, pickle, mayonnaise, and mustard. You can buy them at a local store or find them in the wild if you don’t have all the ingredients. One of the best places to purchase these ingredients is the Acquiesta Supermarket or Deli Cioso store.

Once you have all your ingredients ready, you’ll need to set up your picnic table. Picnics are an excellent way to hang out with your Pokemon and make sandwiches. It can be set up by pressing X to bring up the main menu and selecting the Picnic option. Just a heads up, just make sure you’re in an even terrain with lots of space outside the city before setting up your picnic. For some reason, the game doesn’t let you set up a picnic inside the city.

Next, you’ll want to align all the ingredients on top of the bread carefully. Move your Joy-Con slowly to avoid dropping your ingredients. There’s no need to put the upper bread once you’re done with your sandwich. Just grab a toothpick, and your sandwich is good to go!

And that’s how to make a ham sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The best thing about this sandwich is that it has three beneficial effects: increasing the encounter power for level two Fighting Pokemon, catching power for level one Flying Pokemon, and raid power for level one Ground Pokemon. Use this sandwich to your advantage to catch the Pokemon you want!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023