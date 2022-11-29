How to Get New Sandwich Recipes and Buy Ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to create the perfect sandwich have plenty of options for ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While they may be able to get creative and craft a one-of-a-kind original, having a template to base it on never hurts. However, when players start their journey in the Paldea Region, there is only a tiny smattering of different types of Sandwiches available.

Thankfully, it’s quite easy for players to get their hands on more recipes, if they know where to go. While stopping in for a quick bite at a specific location, players will have the opportunity to learn over 80 new recipes with the click of a button. Let’s find out where we need to head to make this happen!

How To Learn More Recipes In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While players can visit any of the Every Wich Way Sandwich Shops that are available in the game, like the one shown above, this spot on the map in Mesagoza can help players unlock these sandwiches shortly after starting the game. While they may not be shown on the map, the majority of the towns throughout Paldea do house them.

Once players have found these sandwich shops, heading inside is the next step. Players will be able to approach the salesperson behind the counter to purchase a sandwich right away or speak to the NPC that is on the right-hand side of the counter.

After speaking to this gentleman, players will see that their recipes have jumped a significant amount. As players continue to earn more Gym badges, coming back and speaking to this individual will grant even more Sandwich ideas.

Players will also want to return home and talk to Mom after a while, because not only will she express her care towards you, but she’ll also teach you an additional four vegetable sandwich recipes. This is great for those players hoping to keep their favorite Pokemon on a healthier diet, as well as a chance to increase specific powers before heading out on hunts.

Players looking to jump into the 5&6 Star Raids that the game offers later on should take full advantage of these special sandwiches. Being able to help in your Shiny Hunts is also another great goal to keep, especially for those that have completed the Pokedex already.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022