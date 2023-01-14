Are you wondering how to make a Heavy Work Bench in Terraria so you can start crafting items like the penguin statue, tin plating, green slab wall, or topaz gem lock? The Heavy Work Bench is difficult to craft, but you must farm several materials to create the components required to craft it. The one convenient thing about the recipes in Terraria is the ability to use the materials marked as ‘any,’ which means you don’t need a specific type of resource. For instance, eight different types of sand can be used in any combination for a recipe. This makes gathering everything you need for a recipe easy and saves materials. With this in mind, let’s get started. Here is everything you need to know on how to make a Heavy Work Bench in Terraria.

How to Make a Heavy Work Bench in Terraria

The Heavy Work Bench is a crafting station you can use to make decorative items, building materials, and mechanisms. Here are the materials you will need to craft the Heavy Work Bench in Terraria

12 Any Wood For this recipe, you can use any combination of the nine types of wood in Terraria.

8 Any Iron Bar For this recipe, you can use any combination of an Iron Bar or Lead Bar. You will need 3 Lead Ores and 4 Lead Fences to make 1 Lead Bar. Likewise, you will need 3 Iron Ores and 4 Iron Fences to make 1 Iron Bar.

1 Iron Anvil or Lead Anvil You will need 5 Iron Bars to make an Iron Anvil. Likewise, you will need 5 Lead Bars to make a Lead anvil.



Here is the Heavy Work Bench item profile:

Max Stack: 9999

9999 Type: Furniture and Crafting Station

Furniture and Crafting Station Placeable: 3 wide x 3 high

3 wide x 3 high Use Time: 15 (very fast)

15 (very fast) Rarity: White

White Value: 1

1 Research Level: 1

Since the Heavy Work Bench is not an upgrade to the Standard Work Bench, you cannot craft Work Bench recipes on the Heavy Work Bench. The two best recipes you can craft using the Heavy Work Bench are the Stone Slab and Tall Gate.

Terraria is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023