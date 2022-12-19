How to Make a Nether Reactor in Minecraft PE

You can craft many items in Minecraft, giving players plenty of customization options to mess around with. While some are primarily made for creating building structures and cool paths, others have a unique purpose that can change the basis of the gameplay. One of these items is what the game calls a “Nether Reactor,” a construct that can be activated to gather more rare materials in one fell swoop. This is how you can create a Nether Reactor.

Steps to Create a Nether Reactor in Minecraft PE

It is important to note that the Nether Reactor was added to the Pocket Edition of Minecraft mainly because players couldn’t access the Nether. This feature has recently been removed, but players can still create the Nether Reactor through mods and add-ons available by the modding community. That said, follow the steps below to complete the Nether Reactor for collecting rare items.

Materials needed

To create the Nether Reactor, you are going to need to collect the following materials:

14 Cobblestone

36 Gold Ingots

6 Iron Ingots

3 Diamonds

Take the Gold Ingots and craft them into four gold blocks to start. Next, arrange 3 Iron Ingots, 3 Diamonds, and 3 Iron Ingots again in three vertical lines across your crafting grid. This order will allow you to create the Nether Reactor Core. Next, you need to make the Nether Reactor officially.

Create Nether Reactor

Create a 3×3 square on the ground using Cobblestone and Gold Bricks. It would be best to lay this out so that your Gold Bricks are located at the diagonal points. Once you get that out of the way, follow the quick steps below:

Stack one Cobblestone on top of each Gold Brick. Place the Nether Reactor Core in the center. Stack 5 more pieces of Cobblestone on top of the core in a + sign shape.

There you have it; you have officially created a Nether Reactor. Once this is activated, you will be able to gather as many materials that pop out of it until the Reactor eventually expires. The good news is that once the Nether Reactor passes, you can go ahead and do the same process over again.

2022-12-19