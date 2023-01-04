How to Make Basil Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Whether you’ve just picked up Disney Dreamlight Valley for the first time or spent hours alongside some of your favorite Disney characters, cooking is an activity you will constantly find yourself returning to time and time again. There are hundreds of recipes to perfect while you play through this game; from an energizing cup of coffee to a seasonal sweet treat, any mood or craving you may have more than likely has a meal to match. But, sometimes snacks won’t cut it when your stamina is low, and you’ll need something more filling to keep progressing through your quests. Luckily, the Basil Omelet has your back and is easy to create once you’ve got the recipe, so read on to find out how you can get cooking.

How to Cook Basil Omelets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For players just getting started with Disney Dreamlight Valley, the recipe for Basil Omelet is one of the first you may come across. It requires four basic ingredients; Egg, Cheese, Milk, and Basil. The first three, egg, cheese, and milk, can all be purchased from Chez Remy, so they’re easy to come by rather than a food item that requires a lot of foraging. Basil, on the other hand, will need to be found within the Peaceful Meadow. Luckily this location is available from the moment you start the game, so you’ll have immediate access to basil.

Since it requires four ingredients, Basil Omelet is a four-star recipe. Consuming one yields 2035 energy, and you can sell them for 982 Star Coins, so if you’re looking for a quick way to get some cash, then selling cooked items is a suitable method. In addition, this item may become one of your villager’s favorite items, so it’s worth checking each day, and once you’ve got the recipe down, you’ll be able to make it whenever you have the correct ingredients.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023