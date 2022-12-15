Where-to-Get-Coffee-Beans-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

The massive variety of forageable items and ingredients you can collect during your time with Disney Dreamlight Valley will keep you on your toes. You’ll need to ensure you stock up for several missions you’ll face during your adventure. However, while things like sugarcane are easy to come by once you’ve started rebuilding Goofy’s Stalls around the realms, wheat can be in excess once you set up your own farm; having an item like coffee beans on hand can put up a challenge. You’ll need to follow a specific process to unlock this ingredient, so read on to find out how.

How to Get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you start the journey to unlocking Coffee Beans in Dreamlight Valley, you will need to have already unlocked Stitch. Once you’ve gained access to this adorable alien, you’ll be able to start your adventure. First, you’ll need to focus on increasing your friendship level with Stitch until you hit Level 4 and unlock the quest titled ‘Very Sleepy Stitch.’ During this quest, you’ll need to head to Wall-E’s garden to find a coffee cup, show it to Wall-E, and then you’ll be challenged to gather the materials to plant and cultivate Stitch’s Coffee tree. The list below describes everything you’ll need for this part of the mission.

25x Pebbles

25x Clay

1x Sack

You’ll need to craft a sack for this part of the mission, which can be done by gathering 15 fiber (made from seaweed), and five pieces of soil. But, once you’ve got everything together, you can plant the coffee tree in the Glade of Trust and cultivate it until the sapling has fully grown. Following this, you’ll be able to harvest the beans and use them to make coffee before giving it to Stitch.

Once you’ve completed this friendship quest, you’ll have access to three coffee trees in Glades of Trust, where you can harvest coffee beans whenever you need to and master the art of various caffeinated beverages to keep your stamina high throughout the day.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022