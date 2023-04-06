Image: Gameloft

Among the many dishes players can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, very few are as handy as the Ghostly Fish Steak, which can give you some much-needed energy or be sold for a hefty amount of resources. But how can you cook the said 5-star dish? Now, here’s how to make the Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

First of all, the ingredients. To cook the Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley you will need to gather one Here and There Fish, one Bell Pepper, one Lemon, one Asparagus, and Oregano.

Although all common vegetables and spices can be found by heading to set stores or gathered from trees or branches, the Here and Thre Fish can be cough in all available fishing spots in the game. But there’s a catch, as you will only be able to catch it after completing Nala’s level 10 Friendship Quest. The fish will also only be available for catching during either the morning or the evening.

To recap here’s how to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Complete Nala’s tenth friendship quest and unlock the ability to catch the Here and There Fish.

Gather 1x Here and There Fish, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Lemon, 1x Asparagus, and 1x Oregano.

Head to any cooking spot in order to cook the 5-star dish.

As we briefly mentioned above, once the dish of cooked, you will be able to either consume it for a boost of energy or sell the item for 349 Coins. Gifting the dish to your character of choice will also allow you to increase their friendship level.

Now that you know how to make the 5-star dish, don’t forget to also check out how to get Dreamlight Fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023