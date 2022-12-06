How To Make Gingerbread Cookies In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players hoping to get into the holiday season need to look no further than Disney Dreamlight Valley. With the newest update bringing new characters to the fray, there are also new holiday-inspired recipes that gamers will be able to whip up, as well.

For those hoping to share the love with some sweet treats, Gingerbread Cookies are a holiday staple and will bring a smile to anyone they meet. However, with the complex recipe system that the game employs, sometimes experimentation is needed before finding the right ingredients. Would be a shame if we had it right here, though.

How To Make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players are going to want to make sure that they’ve spent some time growing crops before trying this particular recipe out, as they will need to ensure that they have a few key items. Without these, they’ll have to check and see if Goofy may be selling them at his Stalls around town, or setting out on an adventure to bring these ingredients home.

For those hoping to whip up some delicious cookies, grabbing the ingredients listed below will give them the chance to make these Mickey Mouse-shaped cookies with ease. Make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of Coal to heat the furnace, and drop these into the pot:

x1 Wheat

x1 Ginger

No eggs are required this time around, so get ready to get crafty in the kitchen by making these and Fruitcake before giving out some holiday gifts to the best villagers around. Players may find that they can create these delightful concoctions after completing quests, but some would like to get straight to business. Alongside the addition of Toy Story Characters and Stich, players have quite a few new things to look forward to as they return to their towns for these festive freebies.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022