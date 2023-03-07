Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re a fan of The Sims 4, you know that one of the best parts of the game is the ability to customize and build your own unique house. One of the ways you can do this is by resizing your pieces of furniture. Whether you want to make a life-size dollhouse or even a tiny hobbit home, there are many creative ways to make your gameplay even more enjoyable by making everyday objects bigger or smaller. So, if you want to create some fun, creative builds, read on to learn how to make things bigger in Sims 4.

How to Make Objects Bigger in The Sims 4

First, load up your save file, and select the hammer icon on the top right bar to open Build Mode. During Build Mode, you can freely purchase, rotate, and even resize objects in your house as long as they fit in your lot. To resize or make things bigger in The Sims 4, select the object that you want to edit, then press these keys or buttons:

On Windows and Mac : Shift + ] to increase the object’s size, or Shift + [ to decrease it.

: Shift + ] to increase the object’s size, or Shift + [ to decrease it. On Xbox One : LT + RT and the D-Pad at the same time. Press on the right to make the object larger and left to make it smaller.

: LT + RT and the D-Pad at the same time. Press on the right to make the object larger and left to make it smaller. On PS4: L2 + R2 and the D-Pad at the same time. Press on the right to make the object larger and left to make it smaller.

And there you go! That’s how you make objects bigger and smaller in The Sims 4. Feel free to rotate or place your object in your desired place afterward. Once you’re done, you just need to click the Live Mode icon on the top right bar to exit Build Mode.

Remember to save your file as well whenever you’re finished building! It’s so easy to get lost in the game when you’re decorating and playing with your Sims, so you want to ensure your progress and hard work are not lost. While you’re here, check out some of the best Sims 4 mods to add additional features and enhance your game experience.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023