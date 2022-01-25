How to Mute Players in Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC

For Spartans disinclined to engage in comms chatter with their fellow players in Halo Infinite, rendering their incoming voices mute and void is always a viable option to be undertaken if there is such a necessity. The first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries is almost into the fourth month of its multiplayer services. With an array of events during the span of those months, including the currently ongoing Cyber Showdown. During those days of higher player traffic, getting to know how to dampen unwanted banter is a handy tool to have at a player’s disposal, and this guide will show players how.

How to mute all voice chats

The first thing to get out of the way is the fact that in Halo Infinite, players on the enemy team are muted by default. This notion will perhaps alleviate the concerns of players wanting to avoid trash talking. As for muting players on the same team, there are a few methods that could be employed depending on the specific goal that the player has in mind. Though all of them will require some maneuvering around the in-game menu settings.

For players simply wanting to cut all external voices from their gameplay sessions, they can do so via the main menu. Upon clicking settings, various specific options will come into the player’s view. Click audio and scroll all the way down to the very bottom. Under the highlighted section that is Communication can be found an option titled Incoming Voice Chat Volume, drag the number bar all the way down to zero and the player will cease to hear any verbal communications being conducted by any players.

How to mute specific players in-game.

On the other hand, in instances where a player’s desire to mute other players came about more spontaneously during an in-game session, the method to go about doing that will be somewhat different. A player will need to click the key they have assigned for Game Menu (the Esc button on the keyboard in a PC player’s case) and then click the scoreboard button. This will bring up a list of all the current players in the match alongside the player’s own. Click the name of the desired player, this will open up the Player Options menu. The player can then choose to proceed and mute the corresponding individual.

On a side note. It is possible also to mute every player in the current session whilst accessing the player list from the described method above, if a player’s found the communication experience during this specific game to be overall unpleasant, and not just specific people. This is a feasible alternative for Halo Infinite players wanting to keep their options open and mute players or sessions on a case by case basis.

With all of these points in mind, the affordances given to players to control lobby conversations are now better clarified. These methods will hopefully prove to be a boon for the multiplayer experiences of gamers to come, particularly so the ones who have cleaned out every weekly challenge that the game’s had to offer up to this point.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.