Attention Halo Infinite players: dust off your shutter shades, throw on some synthwave music and turn on your Xboxes, it’s time for the newest multiplayer event Cyber Showdown and score some sweet rewards. This new event is highlighted with a hearty helping of cyberpunk visuals and neon motifs, and is active now, from January 18th to January 31st, 2022. Read more to find out what awesome free unlockable and shop items are available now, and how you can get them.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event: Rewards, Schedule, Challenges

Pictured above are the unlockable rewards you can get by completing each of the 10 Event Pass Challenges. The challenges are all centered upon the newest multiplayer mode made available by this update, Attrition, which is like Team Slayer but you share a pool of lives while trying to deplete the enemy’s supply. The key difference is if a team player runs out of lives and they’ve been extra helpful in contributing to the battle, the team can choose to spend one of their lives to revive them, like sharing stock in Smash Bros. The challenges include typical milestones all in Attrition mode like winning matches, killing enemy players, and reaching certain quotas of assault rifle, pistol, and melee kills. All of these challenges are visible in your Weekly Challenges list, either current or in the upcoming section. Each time you complete a challenge, one of the above ranks is achieved and you get the corresponding reward, like with the Tenrai Event Pass.

Additionally, there are new shop items available to commemorate the event. If you’re feeling like swapping out your cat ears for something else that grabs the eye, the shop has bundles like Neon Superfly with colorful skins for your Yoroi or Mark VII armor, as well as the Will-O’-Wisp visor for 1,200 credits. If you’re feeling like injecting some intense neon purple and gridlines into your visor and mythic effects, there’s also the Neon Beat bundle for 1,000 credits. This update seems to be putting a better face to Cyberpunk than, well, Cyberpunk 2077.

