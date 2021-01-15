How to Play Cold War Zombies for Free This Week

Treyarch is currently hosting a promotion where you can pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies for completely free. You can jump in and slaughter zombies through Die Maschine without paying from today until January 21. After that, it’ll go back to being part of the full package. If you don’t already own the game though, chances are you’re wondering how to play it for yourself. No need to worry as, in this guide, I’ll explain exactly how you can play the famous mode for free.

How to Play Cold War Zombies for Free

The method of playing Cold War Zombies for free will vary depending on what platform you’re on. If you’re a PC player, you’ll want to install and open the Battle.net launcher. From there, navigate to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and select to install the mode. For Xbox users, you’ll want to navigate to the Xbox Live Store and search up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. There should be your option to download the free trial. The same method goes for PlayStation users, only through the PlayStation Store.

Once you’ve finished downloading it on your preferred platform, open the game up and you’ll be ready to jump in! What you’re offered though can vary once again on your platform. For free trial users of PC and Xbox, you’ll be able to play through the Die Maschine map on Endless or 20 round mode. You’ll also have access to the new Cranked mode which can prove to be quite hectic. As for PlayStation users, you get those perks along with access to the exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode. This is a different zombies offering, featured on several of the standard multiplayer maps.

Regardless of what you plan to do on Cold War Zombies, hopefully, you’ll enjoy yourself. If this guide helped you in your Zombies adventures, be sure to let us know in the comments below. As well, share it around so it can help others.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.