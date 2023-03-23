How to Play Resident Evil 4 Remake Early

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is nearly here with less than one day to go and a release of March 24, 2023. Mostly everyone, especially die-hard fans of the series, can’t wait and are trying to get into the game early for some early access playtime. Players have discovered a way to play Resident Evil 4 Remake by changing the time zone in their system settings. This guide will walk you through how to do this and start playing Resident Evil 4 Remake today!

Steps to Play Resident Evil 4 Remake Early

With most of the reviews stating that the latest remake is a masterpiece, it is no question why players are trying to get into the game early. Follow the steps below to start playing the game today—keep in mind that this New Zealand time zone trick will only work for Xbox players.

How to Do the New Zealand Trick on Xbox for Resident Evil 4

Head into your Xbox settings. Click System. Click Language and Location. Change location to New Zealand. Reset Xbox Console.

Next time you turn on your game, you will be in the New Zealand time zone and can get into the game early!

Related: How to Play Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo: PlayStation, Xbox, and More.

How to Play Resident Evil 4 Early on PlayStation

If you plan on playing Resident Evil 4 Remake on PlayStation consoles, there is a trick for you, but it may be too late if you have already purchased the game. To get early access to the remake, players must completely log out of their PSN network and create a new account using New Zealand’s region. Players will then have to purchase Resident Evil 4 Remake in the New Zealand store—or, unfortunately, repurchase it.

If you have already purchased the remake for PlayStation, it is recommended to wait until tomorrow, March 24, to play the game on its official release. But then again, who am I to tell you what to do with your money? So if you can afford it, then knock yourself out! You can even request a refund on your current purchase, but only if you have not downloaded it due to PlayStations refund rules.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023