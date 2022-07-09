How to Prepare for Starly Community Day in Pokemon GO

Another month has passed, which means that there is going to be another new Community Day event happening very soon in Pokemon GO! Last month, the focus was on Dieno, but this time around, we are going to be working on getting our hands on as many Starly as possible, and you’ll have plenty of time to do just this.

As with every other community day, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got some time cleared out on your schedule, so you’re able to partake in this event for as long as possible, reap all of the extra bonuses that are available, and just have fun with your friends, or on your own! Let’s get into all of the details available for this new Community Day event!

Starly Community Day Schedule

If you’re looking to get your hands on as many of these adorable flying Pokemon as possible, make sure that you clear a bit of extra time on July 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Local Time, to get out there and catch as many as you can! Make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on as many Pokeballs as possible, so you’re able to evolve this flying type into its final evolution before the end of the event!

Starly Community Day Featured Attack and Bonuses

If you’re able to evolve your Starly into Staraptor during the event or up to five hours afterward, you’ll have an excellent bird Pokemon that knows the exclusive featured fast attack Gust, which will cause 16 Damage during Trainer Battles, and 25 Damage during Gym and Raid battles.

You’ll also see a large list of bonuses, ready for you to take advantage of, including:

Increased spawns

x3 Catch XP

3-hour Incense

3-hour Lures

x2 Catch Candy

x3 Chance of Starly XL Candy

1 extra Special trade during the event or up to five hours after (maximum of 3 for the day

Trades made during the event and up to 5 hours after will require 50% less Stardust

You’ll also get a bonus for working in a group, seeing as if you catch enough Pokemon with the help of a single Lure Module at a PokeStop, the x3 XP Bonus will be raised to x4 for 30 minutes. However, these bonuses will not stack, and if it happens again, you’ll just replace the current timer with the newest one.

Can Starly Be Shiny During Community Day?

If you’re looking to add another shiny Pokemon to your collection, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready for this Community Day, as Starly does have a Shiny Variant available during this event, and with the increased Spawn Rate, you should have an easier time than ever to get your hands on one. While Starly is normally black and gray, you’ll be able to get your hands on a brown and beige variation with its shiny form.

Community Day Raids

After this event has come to a close, players will be able to partake in some exciting 4-Star Raids against Staravia, the middle evolution of this line. You’ll be able to challenge this Pokemon in Raid Battles for five hours after the event has come to a close, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Local Time. If you and your friends decide to challenge this Pokemon and defeat it, you’ll find an increased spawn rate for Starly for 30 minutes around the gym that you just completed!

However, be sure to note that all of the bonuses that happened during the Community Day event will not follow through to these Raid events, just giving you a chance to challenge a good Pokemon and earn even more Starly candy than before!

How To Prepare For Community Day

Make sure that you’re taking the time to upgrade your Item Storage and Pokemon Storage pouches, so you’ll be able to handle all of these new Pokemon, as well as any other items that you may receive during this event. You’ll be able to get your hands on some exclusive Starly Stickers that you’ll be able to attach to gifts that you send to your friends, as well! Make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of PokeBalls and other items, so you can approach these raids from any angle and immerge victorious, as well!

If you’re a fan of Pokemon GO, get yourself something like the Pokemon Go Plus, or an Auto Catcher Device that will allow you a chance to get as many items as possible before this event happens. If you’re planning on going out with your friends, make sure that you’re all prepared by having some of the best accessories around for your Pokemon GO adventures, as well!