How to Purchase an Item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine in Fortnite

If you’re looking to start earning an insane amount of Power Levels during the latest Fortnite collaboration, you’re going to need to work through the Daily and Weekly missions by any means necessary. Making sure that you’re not only working on leveling up your battle pass, but working towards getting your hands on the Dragon Balls is an important part of this collab, and you’ll need to find a few specific locations to make this happen.

Where can you find the Dragon Ball Vending Machines on the map, and what will you need to do to fully complete a purchase? Let’s ride on down on our Nimbus Cloud and find out where you’ll need to go to make this quest an easy victory. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to finish off another task in Fortnite!

How To Make A Dragon Ball Purchase At Vending Machines In Fortnite

As you drop off of the Battle Bus, you’re going to want to make your way toward any of the three locations that are marked on the map above. There are only 3 of these special Vending Machines on the map, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re in the right spot to earn yourself either the Nimbus Cloud or Kamehameha, which will allow you to either blast up into the air and escape a sticky situation, or eliminate your foes with precision and power.

Making sure that you’ve memorized these spots will allow you to gain access to an excellent Mythic Weapon by using Gold Bars and also allow you to cross another quest off of your to-do list, so it’s a win no matter which way you do it. Come to find that both of these items have excellent uses, one in the defensive category, and the other is an offensive powerhouse. Make sure that you’re searching these out no matter where you are!

If you’re loving everything that this collaboration has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Fortnite Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to open Capsule Corp Capsules, what you’ll need to do to unlock the Shenron Glider, and how to fix Fortnite crashes!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.