How to Get the Free Shenron Glider and Collect 7 Dragon Balls in Fortnite

If you’re looking to show off your love and appreciation of Dragon Ball Z in Fortnite, you’ll be able to unlock the ultimate glider, that only the most passionate of all fans will be able to get their hands on. You’re going to need to work hard and train even harder to make sure that you’re strong enough to claim one of the coolest cosmetics that has ever been available in the game.

But, what are you going to need to do to push yourself past your breaking point, and claim the ultimate glider? Let’s dive right in, and see what we will need to accomplish to claim the Shenron Glider in Fortnite! Prepare yourself for the road ahead, as it will be a long one!

How To Get The Shenron Glider in Fortnite

If you want to unlock the Shenron Glider, you’re going to need to work your way through the Power Levels that are showcased, and you’ll earn quite a few different rewards as you push through that menu, as well. You’ll want to work on Weekly and Daily Quests to not only net yourself some extra XP, but you’ll also be able to earn Dragon Balls by doing these. Making sure that you’ve got the Kame House locked down and ready to train at will also help you to complete these quests.

Here’s what you’ll be able to earn as you work through these Power Levels.

Dragon Ball Super Reward Power Level Required Smiling Goku Emoticon 10 Million Battle Royale Level Up 20 Million Fusion! Spray 30 Million Dragon Radar Back Bling Cosmetic 40 Million Battle Royale Level Up 50 Million Bulma’s Wink Emoticon 60 Million Battle Royale Level Up 70 Million Boosting Ki Emote 80 Million Battle Royale Level Up 90 Million Super Saiyan Blue Goku Spray 100 Million Battle Royale Level Up 110 Million Charging Up Emote 120 Million Shenron Glider Collect All Dragon Balls – No Power Level Requirement

You’ll be able to earn Power Ups as you work through Quests, such as Opening Capsule Corp Capsules, visiting the Kame House, and more. Make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on the Quests that will continue to pop up until August 30th to make sure that you’re ready to complete anything that is thrown at you, so you’ll be able to claim this fantastic glider!

