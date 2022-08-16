How to Watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite: All Island Codes for Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

Now that Goku and friends have made their way into Fortnite, you’ll find plenty of references to the influential anime series hiding in plenty of different places. From the Kame House making an appearance on the map to the goal based Versus Board, you’ll have plenty of things to keep you occupied as you fly around the map eliminating your foes with your favorite characters.

However, if you’re wanting to take a break, and watch a few different episodes of Dragon Ball Super, you’ll be able to do that in a few specific maps. But, where do you find them, and what do you need to do to access them? Here’s where and how you’ll be able to watch episodes of your favorite anime within the world of Fortnite!

How To Watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite – Map Codes & Episode Numbers

When you’re finally able to log into Fortnite, if you’re one of the many that have been running into issues getting onto the game, you’ll be able to punch in a few different map codes, transporting you to a special island that will show you a specific episode of the show, and also granting you an extra points bonus that you’ll be able to use on your Dragon Ball Bonus Pass! If you’re looking to lose yourself in a few different episodes of your favorite show, here’s where you’ll need to go.

Episode 9: 1356-5236-0901

Episode 10: 4149-8889-8252

Episode 11: 5893-7217-3843

Episode 13: 2586-7170-0416

Episode 81: 5087-3838-8716

Episode 98: 3137-9391-7999

Once you have punched in any of those codes, you and your friends can watch the episode that is specified, as well as run around and have some fun. It’s a great way to get your head out of the battle mode and gives you a chance to cool down your fingers from pulling off sick builds.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.