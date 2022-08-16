Where to Find and Open Capsule Corp Capsules in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s latest collaboration is finally here. Players can enjoy special skins, items, and events all relating to Dragon Ball. From watching the anime in-game to finding familiar areas from the franchise, there’s plenty of reason for fans of the series to jump into Fortnite – even if they’ve never played before. As part of this collaboration, the game itself has changed; players can now find capsules scattered around the map, granting them special items. Anyone looking to get an edge on the competition should know how to find and open the Capsule Corp capsules in Fortnite.

How to Find and Open Capsule Corp Capsules in Fortnite

Capsules appear on the map at random throughout each match. More capsules will appear as matches get closer to their conclusion. If you want to get your hands on one early, it can be a good idea to wait in the air at the start of the round until they spawn. From there, simply open your map and look to see if any capsule icons appear. They’ll show up automatically, so there’s no need to go on a wild fetch quest just to get your hands on one. Once you arrive to the capsule, simply interact with it and you will receive your rewards.

Capsule Corp capsules will grant you two special items: the Nimbus Cloud and the Kamehameha. The Nimbus Cloud will let you glide through the air at will, allowing for easy traversal of almost any area. The Kamehameha will let you launch a powerful beam attack at your opponents, turning nearly any battle into a cakewalk. If you want to use the Kamehameha more often, you’ll want to regularly check the map and collect nearby capsules. If you do just that, then getting to the top of the leaderboards – and becoming the strongest in the universe – will be a simple task!

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices.