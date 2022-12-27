Sometimes, we make some regrettable purchases. Some places do refunds and honor other means of getting the money we spent back. Even in online and digital storefronts, you can get them. If you’re a Fortnite player and made a purchase you want to be reversed, like with skins, here’s how to get a refund on them for your account.

How to Refund Skins on Fortnite Account

When you’re in-game, you can do this in the lobby menu. Press the options button, start, or access the Options menu on the top left of your screen and look for the “Menu” tab. This is right above the red Exit button.

From here, select the “Support and Refunds” option. Finally, hit the “Return or Cancel Purchase” option. This screen will show you all eligible items that you can refund. Eligible items include a majority of purchases you made in the past 30 days.

Items that are not eligible for refunds include:

Gifts

Battle Passes

Battle Pass Tiers

Fortnite Crew Subscriptions

Each account can have a maximum total of 3 refund tickets. There is also a message on the refund screen that states that you can refresh one Return Ticket 365 days after using one.

There is another way to refund skins in the game if you made an accidental purchase or suddenly had a change of mind. It’s a “Cancel Purchase” option. This is an option that can only be used if you never equipped a skin or want it refunded within a day. Only items that were bought with V-Bucks can be canceled.

Items not eligible for the Cancel Purchase option include:

The Level Up Quest pack

Item bundles (Special Offers & Bundles section)

Gifts

Battle Passes and Tiers

Fortnite Crew subscriptions

Loot Llamas and Event items from STW

Now that you have this knowledge, it would also be useful to know how you can redeem V-Bucks cards that you may have received as gifts over the holidays.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022