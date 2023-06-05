How to Rematch Bosses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom feature some of the best boss fights the franchise has ever seen. While each boss packs a considerable punch and can be challenging — there is no denying that they were a lot of fun to battle against. Some players may wonder if they can rematch the bosses and fight them again. This is possible, but the fights won’t be identical or in the same spot. This guide will cover how to rematch bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Replay Bosses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There is one way that players can rematch bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To do this, players must make their way to The Depths. In the Depths, there are respawns of bosses fought throughout the game’s main story. Some bosses that respawn in the Depths include Marbled Gohma, Mucktorok, Colgera, Queen Gibdo, Phantom Ganon, and Gloom Hands. These bosses are scattered across the Depths in large areas, so keep an eye out for them, as they can be easy to miss due to the darkness of the surroundings.

There may be more bosses for rematches in The Depths — but the ones listed in this guide are the only ones I have found. Keep in mind that you will be able to fight these bosses every time a Blood Moon passes. Blood Moons will respawn every monster in the game, including these bosses.

Exploring the Depths can be very difficult due to the darkness and dangers that lurk there. As you prepare for your journey to find these bosses for rematches, stock up on arrows and Brightbloom Seeds. The player can benefit by using arrows for most bosses in the game. As for the Brightbloom Seeds — these will light your surroundings, making locating bosses easier and quicker. Combining an arrow with Brightbloom Seed is also helpful, as you can light a large area when coming through a Chasm.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023