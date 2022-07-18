Genshin Impact has a vast array of quests for you to complete and these vary in length and difficulty. However, the quests are extremely enjoyable and offer a lot so it’s a perfect game to jump into and start playing through if you haven’t already. One particular quest objective in the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest has been giving some players a bit of an issue in working out the solution to the puzzle that it presents them with. This guide article will take you through the entire process of how to repair the path to the tower in Genshin Impact.

Repairing the Path to the Tower in Genshin Impact

When you have this objective for repairing the path to the tower you can begin making your way to the objective marker within the tower grounds. You will have to go through a barrier that Paimon will open up for you with a password when you interact with the barrier/forcefield guarding the archway. Go down the steps and make your way to the ‘Gaze of the Deep’ object on the cobbled stone. Interact with this and you will be taken to a camera-like view that allows you to position it as you would with a lens.

In order to solve the puzzle, slide the magnification to around a quarter up the bar, closer to half of the bar. Once you have sorted the magnification, look upwards towards the two spires/towers you see before you. There will be a bridge connecting both of them. Adjust our view so that the frame of what looks like cracks on the lens is centered around the middle section of this bridge.

After that, bring your view down and to the left slightly to where a small extruded corner/pillar will be seen. Bring your view over that and then there will be a circle that appears around it. If it doesn’t appear, try moving back a bit to get a larger view of the tower. Keep it centered over that circle that appears and you will complete the objective. Now you can get back to enjoying the quest with your favorite characters!

Genshin Impact is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and IOS.